James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist upgraded James River Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that James River Group will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in James River Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

