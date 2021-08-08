Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $81.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.74 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jamf stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.91. Jamf has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.42.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

