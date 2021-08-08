Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Lowered to C$40.00 at CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s previous close.

JWEL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.34.

Shares of TSE JWEL opened at C$35.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.56. Jamieson Wellness has a twelve month low of C$32.08 and a twelve month high of C$46.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

