Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,909 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140,450 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCM opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

