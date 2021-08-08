Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26,510 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCON stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41. Recon Technology, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Recon Technology Ltd. engages in the development and marketing of oilfield equipment, automation systems, tools, chemicals, and field services to petroleum firms. It operates through the following segments: Automation Product and Software, Equipment and Accessories, and Oilfield Environmental Protection.

