Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $138,000 Investment in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFH. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.7% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,952,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after buying an additional 88,131 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 89.9% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,069,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 506,444 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 136.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 83,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

NYSE:NFH opened at $11.19 on Friday. New Frontier Health Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.71 million, a PE ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 0.10.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of New Frontier Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

New Frontier Health Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

