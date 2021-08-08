Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in So-Young International by 18,951.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in So-Young International by 51.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 223,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SY opened at $6.92 on Friday. So-Young International Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $750.90 million, a PE ratio of -692.00 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $54.89 million during the quarter.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

