Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Citizens by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Citizens by 96.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. 25.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIA opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.29 million, a PE ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 0.23. Citizens, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Citizens to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.70 to $8.40 in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

