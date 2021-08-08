Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWAA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $26,366,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $22,600,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $12,865,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $10,000,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $10,000,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAA opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.90.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FWAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.