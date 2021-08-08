Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $181.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $159.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AWK. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.50.

AWK stock opened at $177.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $180.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in American Water Works by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,386,000 after purchasing an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

