Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Chevron Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chevron in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $6.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.59) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CVX. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $101.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.11. The firm has a market cap of $196.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.