Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Profound Medical Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 385.73%.

PROF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ:PROF opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.84. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $334.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter worth $2,546,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% in the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,960,000 after acquiring an additional 103,758 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

