Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) to Hold

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered THK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THKLY opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. THK has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.36.

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

