Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

KAR opened at $18.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,379,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

