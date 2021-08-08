John R. Rettig Sells 5,800 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,215,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $202.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.46 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $211.85.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,164,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,932,000 after buying an additional 83,769 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

