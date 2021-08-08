Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,691,186,000 after acquiring an additional 716,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,155,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $455.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.82. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.