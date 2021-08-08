JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €71.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €71.00 ($83.53) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.40 ($73.41).

JST stock opened at €52.10 ($61.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $776.29 million and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. JOST Werke has a 12 month low of €31.00 ($36.47) and a 12 month high of €57.80 ($68.00). The business has a 50-day moving average of €51.87.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

