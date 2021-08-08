Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

JNCE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 236,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,383. The stock has a market cap of $266.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $4,420,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, TheStreet cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

