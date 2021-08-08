JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €54.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MOR. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on MorphoSys in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €88.56 ($104.18).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR opened at €44.63 ($52.51) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €61.20. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of €43.88 ($51.62) and a fifty-two week high of €122.85 ($144.53). The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.