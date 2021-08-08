JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Underweight

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $5.52 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,728,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1,810.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 318,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,528,000 after acquiring an additional 274,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

