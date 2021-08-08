JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Reduced by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 305,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.6% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,328,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

