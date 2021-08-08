JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Hugo Boss

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

