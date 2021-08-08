JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BDRFY. raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

