JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 498,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,927,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.

