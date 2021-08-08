JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $5.50 target price on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company offers deposit products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits, including deposits from correspondent banks, cashier checks, and collection services.
