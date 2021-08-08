JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Bought by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,060 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after buying an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,709,000 after buying an additional 1,787,214 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,301,000 after buying an additional 1,393,100 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,018,822 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.73.

