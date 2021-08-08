Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Jushi from $6.15 to $5.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Jushi stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48. Jushi has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

