JUST (JST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $161.94 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, JUST has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One JUST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0592 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. JUST has a total market cap of $133.84 million and approximately $161.94 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.99 or 0.00129982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.41 or 0.00148873 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,687.53 or 1.00169545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.44 or 0.00792245 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars.

