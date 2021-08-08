JustLiquidity (JUL) Market Capitalization Tops $3.80 Million

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $186.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustLiquidity coin can currently be bought for $6.70 or 0.00015470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00134836 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00145804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,251.21 or 0.99902985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.35 or 0.00783847 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JustLiquidity Coin Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 567,260 coins. The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

JustLiquidity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

