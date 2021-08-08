Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%.

KALA stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,835. The company has a market capitalization of $202.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

KALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.