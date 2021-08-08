KAR Auction Services, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19.

Get KAR Auction Services alerts:

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.03%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

KAR opened at $18.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. KAR Auction Services has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $20.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.