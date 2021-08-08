Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karat Packaging Inc. is a specialty distributor and manufacturer of disposable foodservice products and related items. Its products include food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves and other products. The company also offers customized solutions, including new product development and design, printing and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. is based in CHINO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KRT. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Karat Packaging in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karat Packaging has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

KRT stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karat Packaging will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $486,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $2,967,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the second quarter worth approximately $8,753,000.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

