KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) PT Raised to €70.00

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from €67.00 ($78.82) to €70.00 ($82.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KBCSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded KBC Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €54.00 ($63.53) to €55.00 ($64.71) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.74.

KBCSY stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 22.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

