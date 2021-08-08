Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,101,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,740. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,826,515. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.