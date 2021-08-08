KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. KemPharm posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million.

In other KemPharm news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders have bought 10,225 shares of company stock valued at $88,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPH. CNB Bank bought a new stake in KemPharm during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of KemPharm in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.32. KemPharm has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

