Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3265 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.

OTCMKTS KPELY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Keppel has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.07.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other Far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

