Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Saturday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.3265 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15.
OTCMKTS KPELY opened at $8.10 on Friday. Keppel has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $9.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.30 and a beta of 1.07.
About Keppel
