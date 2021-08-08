KeyCorp Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnPro Industries in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

NPO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

NPO stock opened at $86.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -109.43 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.84.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Norges Bank bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth $24,600,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 452,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 218,853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,184 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 239,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 111,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 59,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Botts purchased 2,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,788.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,647 shares of company stock valued at $245,287. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 26.54%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.