KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for O-I Glass in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for O-I Glass’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Longbow Research began coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O-I Glass presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

OI opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 44.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,776,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,168 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,821,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,542,000 after purchasing an additional 578,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in O-I Glass during the fourth quarter worth $33,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,599,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 30.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,421,000 after buying an additional 486,032 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

