KeyCorp Increases Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $190.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $95.53 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 88.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Microchip Technology’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 32.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.79, for a total transaction of $368,702.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.21, for a total transaction of $385,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,192 shares of company stock worth $930,015. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,616,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,672,000 after buying an additional 231,486 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after buying an additional 223,147 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,456,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

