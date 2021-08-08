KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $36.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 77.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.53.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

