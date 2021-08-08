KeyCorp Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Eastman Chemical in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.09. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $10.32 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $112.82 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $70.50 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $1,590,152.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,205,582 over the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

