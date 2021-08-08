Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Keysight Technologies.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,549,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.60. 587,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,972. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.31. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $168.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.