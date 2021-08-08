Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

