Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,601 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,177 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 434,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 205,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,107 shares of company stock worth $1,274,058. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

