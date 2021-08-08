Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,601 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 351,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 188,928 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 207,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $789,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.14. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $28,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,982.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,107 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,058. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

