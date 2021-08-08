Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires 4,965 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after buying an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after buying an additional 3,710,698 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after buying an additional 3,380,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after buying an additional 3,114,113 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,888,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,407,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $244.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

