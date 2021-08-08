Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Acquires Shares of 1,542,144 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,542,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,493,000.

Separately, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $262,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 807,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,850. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MNTV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

