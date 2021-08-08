Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 354,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $19,893,000 after acquiring an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.92. 19,256,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,074,758. The stock has a market cap of $218.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

