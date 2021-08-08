Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $25.19 Million Stock Holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 521,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,080 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $25,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,179.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Graaf Raymond De sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $27,333.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,598.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

CMBM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.29. 112,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,282. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

