Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Has $28.48 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 715,215 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,503 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $28,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.41. 3,557,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,161,059. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

