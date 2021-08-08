Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 39,841 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 933.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000.

Shares of ONEQ opened at $57.64 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.81 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

